Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) Fell -51.01%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the recent session, Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM)’s traded shares were 0.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $33.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.03% or -$2.89. The 52-week high for the SUM share is $39.56, that puts it down -19.48 from that peak though still a striking 31.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.80. The company’s market capitalization is $3.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 731.84K shares over the past three months.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. SUM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.74.

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) trade information

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) registered a -8.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.03% in intraday trading to $33.11 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.95%, and it has moved by -16.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.45%. The short interest in Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) is 5.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.55, which implies an increase of 23.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, SUM is trading at a discount of -51.01% off the target high and -11.75% off the low.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Summit Materials Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) shares have gone up 10.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.60% against 29.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.70% this quarter and then drop -15.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $768.12 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $565.34 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $752.75 million and $552.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.00% and then jump by 2.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.90%. While earnings are projected to return 79.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 18.40% per annum.

SUM Dividends

Summit Materials Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM)’s Major holders

Summit Materials Inc. insiders own 0.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.44%, with the float percentage being 106.02%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 349 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.79 million shares (or 9.91% of all shares), a total value of $446.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.62 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $363.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 3.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $145.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.69 million, or about 3.10% of the stock, which is worth about $139.64 million.