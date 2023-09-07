Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.48% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the SLI share is $5.88, that puts it down -76.58 from that peak though still a striking 15.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.83. The company’s market capitalization is $763.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 622.97K shares over the past three months.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) registered a -1.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.48% in intraday trading to $3.33 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.77%, and it has moved by -24.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.59%. The short interest in Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) is 9.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.45, which implies an increase of 60.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.31 and $9.69 respectively. As a result, SLI is trading at a discount of -190.99% off the target high and -89.49% off the low.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Standard Lithium Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) shares have gone down -12.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.00% against -7.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.10%. While earnings are projected to return -17.00% in 2023.

SLI Dividends

Standard Lithium Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI)’s Major holders