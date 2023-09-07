Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) Drops -1204.35% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.54% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the LOV share is $3.00, that puts it down -1204.35 from that peak though still a striking 26.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $5.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.13 million shares over the past three months.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LOV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) trade information

Spark Networks SE (LOV) registered a 5.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.54% in intraday trading to $0.23 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.80%, and it has moved by 1.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.55%. The short interest in Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) is 0.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 84.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, LOV is trading at a discount of -552.17% off the target high and -552.17% off the low.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.00% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $57.95 million and $50.35 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.20%. While earnings are projected to return 35.40% in 2023.

LOV Dividends

Spark Networks SE is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV)’s Major holders

Spark Networks SE insiders own 5.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.64%, with the float percentage being 36.67%. Osmium Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 4.86 million shares (or 1.85% of all shares), a total value of $3.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.58 million shares, is of First Manhattan Company’s that is approximately 0.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.81 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd owns about 0.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.42 million market value.