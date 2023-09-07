Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Down -94.83% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.38% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the SISI share is $3.50, that puts it down -2816.67 from that peak though still a striking -8.33% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $2.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.60 million shares over the past three months.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) trade information

Shineco Inc. (SISI) registered a -5.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.38% in intraday trading to $0.12 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.08%, and it has moved by -48.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.15%. The short interest in Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.57 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.00%. While earnings are projected to return 45.00% in 2023.

SISI Dividends

Shineco Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI)’s Major holders

Shineco Inc. insiders own 25.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.48%, with the float percentage being 1.97%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 0.83% of all shares), a total value of $21721.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29107.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3580.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 3572.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $439.0 market value.