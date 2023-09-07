Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) Drops -44.63% From Highs, Now What?

During the recent session, Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.63% or -$0.93. The 52-week high for the SMTC share is $35.68, that puts it down -44.63 from that peak though still a striking 27.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.82. The company’s market capitalization is $1.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.33 million shares over the past three months.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. SMTC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) trade information

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) registered a -3.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.63% in intraday trading to $24.67 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.37%, and it has moved by -9.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.05%. The short interest in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) is 7.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.64, which implies an increase of 36.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $56.00 respectively. As a result, SMTC is trading at a discount of -127.0% off the target high and -13.5% off the low.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Semtech Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Semtech Corporation (SMTC) shares have gone down -19.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -82.50% against -7.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -97.70% this quarter and then drop -83.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $237.42 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $247.68 million by the end of Oct 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.10%. While earnings are projected to return -50.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.50% per annum.

SMTC Dividends

Semtech Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s Major holders

Semtech Corporation insiders own 1.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.30%, with the float percentage being 107.57%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 338 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.47 million shares (or 16.37% of all shares), a total value of $266.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.59 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 13.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $218.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Semtech Corporation (SMTC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $114.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 3.13% of the stock, which is worth about $58.47 million.