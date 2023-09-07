Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: RCLF) Rose 34.12% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 34.65%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)’s traded shares were 2.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 33.20% or $3.39. The 52-week high for the RCLF share is $17.00, that puts it down -25.0 from that peak though still a striking 34.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.96. The company’s market capitalization is $87.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 41760.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 31.92K shares over the past three months.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) trade information

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (RCLF) registered a 33.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 33.20% in intraday trading to $13.60 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.32%, and it has moved by 28.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.20%. The short interest in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) is 476.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 615.50% in 2023.

RCLF Dividends

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)’s Major holders

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.11%, with the float percentage being 90.11%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 35.12% of all shares), a total value of $1.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22949.0 shares, is of Shay Capital LLC’s that is approximately 5.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.24 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 14419.0 shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value.