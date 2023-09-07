Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD)’s traded shares were 2.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $121.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.55% or -$0.67. The 52-week high for the PLD share is $136.67, that puts it down -12.6 from that peak though still a striking 19.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $98.03. The company’s market capitalization is $111.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.71 million shares over the past three months.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. PLD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.57.

Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) trade information

Prologis Inc. (PLD) registered a -0.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.55% in intraday trading to $121.38 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.97%, and it has moved by -2.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.42%. The short interest in Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is 10.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $145.52, which implies an increase of 16.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $128.00 and $193.00 respectively. As a result, PLD is trading at a discount of -59.0% off the target high and -5.45% off the low.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Prologis Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Prologis Inc. (PLD) shares have gone down -1.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.33% against -6.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.74 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.79 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.13 billion and $1.59 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 53.80% and then jump by 12.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.80%. While earnings are projected to return 7.80% in 2023, the next five years will return -6.05% per annum.

PLD Dividends

Prologis Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 17 and October 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Prologis Inc. is 3.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.87 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD)’s Major holders