Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Has Lost -21.58% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s traded shares were 2.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.67% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the PBI share is $4.85, that puts it down -62.75 from that peak though still a striking 22.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.30. The company’s market capitalization is $524.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.04 million shares over the past three months.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. PBI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) trade information

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) registered a -0.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.67% in intraday trading to $2.98 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.87%, and it has moved by -12.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.05%. The short interest in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) is 10.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 40.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, PBI is trading at a discount of -67.79% off the target high and -67.79% off the low.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pitney Bowes Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) shares have gone down -27.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -66.67% against -19.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.70%. While earnings are projected to return 933.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.00% per annum.

PBI Dividends

Pitney Bowes Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Pitney Bowes Inc. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s Major holders