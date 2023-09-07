Now Is The Time To Buy Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI)

During the last session, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)’s traded shares were 2.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $48.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.73% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the GLPI share is $54.88, that puts it down -13.55 from that peak though still a striking 10.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $43.20. The company’s market capitalization is $12.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.13 million shares over the past three months.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) trade information

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) registered a 0.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.73% in intraday trading to $48.33 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.11%, and it has moved by -0.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.16%. The short interest in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) is 4.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.37 day(s) to cover.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) shares have gone down -10.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.66% against -6.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.40%. While earnings are projected to return 19.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.41% per annum.

GLPI Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is 2.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.04 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

