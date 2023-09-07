Now Is The Time To Buy Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS)

During the recent session, Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.74% or -$1.33. The 52-week high for the BROS share is $41.44, that puts it down -54.92 from that peak though still a striking 4.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.45. The company’s market capitalization is $4.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 854.11K shares over the past three months.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. BROS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) trade information

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) registered a -4.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.74% in intraday trading to $26.75 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.41%, and it has moved by -4.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.96%. The short interest in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) is 7.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.30, which implies an increase of 22.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, BROS is trading at a discount of -53.27% off the target high and -12.15% off the low.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dutch Bros Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) shares have gone down -20.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 18.75% against 30.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -22.20% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $258.72 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $252 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $194.75 million and $201.83 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.80% and then jump by 24.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 66.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 44.60% per annum.

BROS Dividends

Dutch Bros Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 16 and November 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)’s Major holders

Dutch Bros Inc. insiders own 9.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.74%, with the float percentage being 64.56%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 240 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.0 million shares (or 13.14% of all shares), a total value of $170.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.49 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $99.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.06 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $30.19 million.