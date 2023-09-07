Now Is A Good Time To Buy DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS)

During the recent session, DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.34% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the DATS share is $1.00, that puts it down -85.19 from that peak though still a striking 74.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $11.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 369.88K shares over the past three months.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

DatChat Inc. (DATS) registered a 9.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.34% in intraday trading to $0.54 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.04%, and it has moved by 8.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.82%. The short interest in DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) is 38480.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.3 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return 14.50% in 2023.

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

DatChat Inc. insiders own 13.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.31%, with the float percentage being 2.67%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.65% of all shares), a total value of $70724.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $56355.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DatChat Inc. (DATS) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 86875.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44957.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 41673.0, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $21565.0.