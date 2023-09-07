Now Is A Good Time To Buy Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR)

During the last session, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s traded shares were 1.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.25% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the CTXR share is $1.71, that puts it down -98.84 from that peak though still a striking 10.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.77. The company’s market capitalization is $133.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.46 million shares over the past three months.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) registered a -5.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.25% in intraday trading to $0.86 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.86%, and it has moved by -7.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.08%. The short interest in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) is 19.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.94 day(s) to cover.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) shares have gone down -24.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.04% against 10.40.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.85 million by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.40%. While earnings are projected to return -2.10% in 2023.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 7.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.67%, with the float percentage being 11.57%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.08 million shares (or 5.09% of all shares), a total value of $6.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.68 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.78 million, or about 1.75% of the stock, which is worth about $2.39 million.