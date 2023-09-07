Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) Shares Have Been Up About 42.93% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the recent session, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $193.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.14% or $2.18. The 52-week high for the NVO share is $192.45, that puts it up 0.51 from that peak though still a striking 50.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $95.02. The company’s market capitalization is $327.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.51 million shares over the past three months.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. NVO has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $GraniteShares 1.5x Short NVDA D.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) trade information

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) registered a 1.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.14% in intraday trading to $193.43 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.85%, and it has moved by 2.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 86.73%. The short interest in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is 2.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $191.44, which implies a decrease of -1.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $105.39 and $235.00 respectively. As a result, NVO is trading at a discount of -21.49% off the target high and 45.52% off the low.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Novo Nordisk A/S has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) shares have gone up 36.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.00% against -10.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.70%. While earnings are projected to return 17.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.80% per annum.

NVO Dividends

Novo Nordisk A/S is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Novo Nordisk A/S is 2.06, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.06 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s Major holders

Novo Nordisk A/S insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.22%, with the float percentage being 8.22%. Jennison Associates LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,301 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.69 million shares (or 0.68% of all shares), a total value of $1.89 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.37 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.52 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) shares are Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2023 indicates that Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund owns about 3.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $507.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.73 million, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $279.48 million.