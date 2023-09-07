Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) Surged 7.07% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the recent session, Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s traded shares were 1.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $56.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.68% or -$1.56. The 52-week high for the NTRA share is $63.00, that puts it down -11.62 from that peak though still a striking 39.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.00. The company’s market capitalization is $6.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. NTRA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company's earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be

Natera Inc. (NTRA) registered a -2.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.68% in intraday trading to $56.44 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.49%, and it has moved by 7.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.23%. The short interest in Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is 6.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $74.29, which implies an increase of 24.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $117.00 respectively. As a result, NTRA is trading at a discount of -107.3% off the target high and 39.76% off the low.

Statistics show that Natera Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Natera Inc. (NTRA) shares have gone down -2.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.65% against 6.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.60%. While earnings are projected to return -6.90% in 2023.

Natera Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Natera Inc. insiders own 3.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.09%, with the float percentage being 99.84%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 434 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.44 million shares (or 9.11% of all shares), a total value of $508.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.33 million shares, is of Fred Alger Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $356.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Natera Inc. (NTRA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $166.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.8 million, or about 2.45% of the stock, which is worth about $136.41 million.