Is Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO) Hit More of the Losses Given A -136.41% Dip From High?

During the last session, Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s traded shares were 1.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.08% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the DAO share is $10.00, that puts it down -136.41 from that peak though still a striking 28.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.03. The company’s market capitalization is $497.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 210.68K shares over the past three months.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. DAO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) trade information

Youdao Inc. (DAO) registered a -2.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.08% in intraday trading to $4.23 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.20%, and it has moved by -5.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.06%. The short interest in Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) is 0.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.51, which implies an increase of 91.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.90 and $68.15 respectively. As a result, DAO is trading at a discount of -1511.11% off the target high and -795.98% off the low.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $238.51 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $238.15 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $206.7 million and $210.89 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.40% and then jump by 12.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.30%. While earnings are projected to return 20.80% in 2023.

DAO Dividends

Youdao Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s Major holders

Youdao Inc. insiders own 3.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.03%, with the float percentage being 60.31%. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.9 million shares (or 35.92% of all shares), a total value of $62.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.9 million shares, is of NetEase, Inc.’s that is approximately 8.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $13.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Youdao Inc. (DAO) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 0.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.44 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $2.14 million.