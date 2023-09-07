Is Power REIT (AMEX: PW) Still A Buy After A 55.88% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, Power REIT (AMEX:PW)’s traded shares were 2.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 55.12% or $0.57. The 52-week high for the PW share is $16.01, that puts it down -906.92 from that peak though still a striking 44.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.89. The company’s market capitalization is $5.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 20.54K shares over the past three months.

Power REIT (PW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Power REIT (AMEX:PW) trade information

Power REIT (PW) registered a 55.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 55.12% in intraday trading to $1.59 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 55.88%, and it has moved by -1.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.48%. The short interest in Power REIT (AMEX:PW) is 3730.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.00, which implies an increase of 96.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.00 and $44.00 respectively. As a result, PW is trading at a discount of -2667.3% off the target high and -2667.3% off the low.

Power REIT (PW) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.01 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.29 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.55 million and $1.82 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -21.20% and then jump by 25.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.27%. While earnings are projected to return -420.80% in 2023.

PW Dividends

Power REIT is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Power REIT (AMEX:PW)’s Major holders

Power REIT insiders own 19.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.00%, with the float percentage being 35.86%. AdvisorShares Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.27 million shares (or 7.93% of all shares), a total value of $0.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.16 million shares, is of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s that is approximately 4.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Power REIT (PW) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF owns about 0.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.16 million, or about 4.65% of the stock, which is worth about $0.42 million.