Is Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ: GNFT) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -17.07% YTD?

During the recent session, Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.30% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the GNFT share is $4.77, that puts it down -31.04 from that peak though still a striking 9.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.28. The company’s market capitalization is $190.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6550.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 106.50K shares over the past three months.

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) trade information

Genfit S.A. (GNFT) registered a 10.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.30% in intraday trading to $3.64 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.90%, and it has moved by -1.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.27%. The short interest in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) is 0.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.34, which implies an increase of 64.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $12.54 respectively. As a result, GNFT is trading at a discount of -244.51% off the target high and -119.78% off the low.

Genfit S.A. (GNFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Genfit S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Genfit S.A. (GNFT) shares have gone down -16.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.73% against 12.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.60%. While earnings are projected to return -139.50% in 2023.

GNFT Dividends

Genfit S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s Major holders

Genfit S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.42%, with the float percentage being 4.42%. Tang Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.23 million shares (or 2.48% of all shares), a total value of $4.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.3 million shares, is of Optiver Holding B.v.’s that is approximately 0.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Genfit S.A. (GNFT) shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Trust for Professional Managers-ActivePassive International Equity ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund owns about 40348.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13530.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $55067.0.