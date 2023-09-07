If All Goes Well, The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) Could Shrink By -25.79% Or More

During the last session, The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s traded shares were 3.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $83.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.52% or $2.05. The 52-week high for the TTD share is $91.85, that puts it down -10.04 from that peak though still a striking 52.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.43. The company’s market capitalization is $40.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.25 million shares over the past three months.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. TTD has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $TTD/XDR.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) trade information

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) registered a 2.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.52% in intraday trading to $83.47 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.93%, and it has moved by -2.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.23%. The short interest in The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is 12.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $86.98, which implies an increase of 4.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $105.00 respectively. As a result, TTD is trading at a discount of -25.79% off the target high and 66.46% off the low.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Trade Desk Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) shares have gone up 44.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 20.19% against 23.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.80%. While earnings are projected to return -61.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 24.00% per annum.

TTD Dividends

The Trade Desk Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Major holders