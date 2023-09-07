If All Goes Well, Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) Could Shrink By -1.72% Or More

During the recent session, Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.11% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SOVO share is $22.65, that puts it down -0.18 from that peak though still a striking 43.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.74. The company’s market capitalization is $2.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.14 million shares over the past three months.

Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. SOVO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) trade information

Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) registered a 0.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.11% in intraday trading to $22.61 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.96%, and it has moved by 0.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 50.57%. The short interest in Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) is 3.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.00, which implies an increase of 1.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, SOVO is trading at a discount of -1.72% off the target high and -1.72% off the low.

Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sovos Brands Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) shares have gone up 71.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.33% against 7.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $226.49 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $260.93 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $208.91 million and $262.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.40% and then drop by -0.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 13.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 17.50% per annum.

SOVO Dividends

Sovos Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)’s Major holders

Sovos Brands Inc. insiders own 8.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.52%, with the float percentage being 91.71%. Advent International LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 177 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 42.61 million shares (or 42.06% of all shares), a total value of $833.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.64 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 5.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $110.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 5.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $89.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.42 million, or about 1.40% of the stock, which is worth about $27.76 million.