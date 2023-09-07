How Will Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) Look After It Jumps 18.59% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s traded shares were 1.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 30.26% or $1.15. The 52-week high for the GTEC share is $4.03, that puts it up 18.59 from that peak though still a striking 77.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.13. The company’s market capitalization is $52.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 113.25K shares over the past three months.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GTEC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) trade information

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) registered a 30.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 30.26% in intraday trading to $4.95 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 186.13%, and it has moved by 192.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.21%. The short interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) is 71070.0 shares and it means that shorts have 2.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.50, which implies an increase of 47.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, GTEC is trading at a discount of -162.63% off the target high and -21.21% off the low.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) shares have gone up 143.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.67% against 3.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then jump 137.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.26 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25.67 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $21.79 million and $19.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.40% and then jump by 34.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -48.20% in 2023.

GTEC Dividends

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s Major holders

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation insiders own 52.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.03%, with the float percentage being 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 1.96% of all shares), a total value of $0.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46646.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $76032.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 5467.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9676.0 market value.