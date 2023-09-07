How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) Given A -1602.13% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s traded shares were 0.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 27.03% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the ARTL share is $4.32, that puts it down -83.83 from that peak though still a striking 40.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.39. The company’s market capitalization is $6.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.07K shares over the past three months.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ARTL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.62.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) registered a 27.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 27.03% in intraday trading to $2.35 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 28.07%, and it has moved by 18.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.59%. The short interest in Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) is 16830.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.00, which implies an increase of 90.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, ARTL is trading at a discount of -1602.13% off the target high and -325.53% off the low.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Artelo Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) shares have gone down -15.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.37% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 24.40% this quarter and then jump 49.20% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.70%. While earnings are projected to return -96.70% in 2023.

ARTL Dividends

Artelo Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s Major holders

Artelo Biosciences Inc. insiders own 0.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.72%, with the float percentage being 1.73%. Two Sigma Advisers, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20562.0 shares (or 0.72% of all shares), a total value of $40918.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13707.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $27276.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 6676.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11923.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3253.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $5809.0.