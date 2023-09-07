Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) On Wednesday – Up 57.14 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE)’s traded shares were 2.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.04% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the VINE share is $3.09, that puts it down -530.61 from that peak though still a striking 57.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $7.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.47 million shares over the past three months.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) trade information

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) registered a 7.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.04% in intraday trading to $0.49 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.90%, and it has moved by 21.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.72%. The short interest in Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) is 42130.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -48.30% in 2023.

VINE Dividends

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE)’s Major holders

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. insiders own 56.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.70%, with the float percentage being 31.39%. CSS LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 6.37% of all shares), a total value of $0.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Gts Securities LLC ‘s that is approximately 0.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $54568.0.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12742.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6179.0 market value.