For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the recent session, Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s traded shares were 0.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.63% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the CXM share is $15.96, that puts it up 2.68 from that peak though still a striking 55.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.25. The company’s market capitalization is $4.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.71 million shares over the past three months.

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. CXM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) trade information

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) registered a 3.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.63% in intraday trading to $16.40 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.15%, and it has moved by 22.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.47%. The short interest in Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) is 3.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.45, which implies an increase of 11.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, CXM is trading at a discount of -46.34% off the target high and 8.54% off the low.

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sprinklr Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) shares have gone up 48.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2,000.00% against 18.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $179.35 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $188.21 million by the end of Jan 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 50.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

CXM Dividends

Sprinklr Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s Major holders