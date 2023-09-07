First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s traded shares were 2.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.56% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the AG share is $9.81, that puts it down -72.71 from that peak though still a striking 7.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.24. The company’s market capitalization is $1.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.29 million shares over the past three months.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. AG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) registered a -1.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.56% in intraday trading to $5.68 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.84%, and it has moved by -4.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.40%. The short interest in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) is 17.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.02, which implies an increase of 37.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, AG is trading at a discount of -111.27% off the target high and -23.24% off the low.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that First Majestic Silver Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) shares have gone down -7.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 76.19% against 17.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 133.30% this quarter and then jump 157.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.08%. While earnings are projected to return 123.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 46.80% per annum.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

First Majestic Silver Corp. insiders own 2.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.99%, with the float percentage being 36.83%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 308 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 28.55 million shares (or 9.94% of all shares), a total value of $162.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.9 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 4.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $73.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 14.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $82.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.88 million, or about 4.48% of the stock, which is worth about $73.18 million.