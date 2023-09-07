Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV): Can A Stock That’s Down -12.02% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.26% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the NRGV share is $6.72, that puts it down -145.26 from that peak though still a striking 50.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.35. The company’s market capitalization is $386.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. NRGV has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) registered a -7.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.26% in intraday trading to $2.74 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.02%, and it has moved by -8.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.17%. The short interest in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) is 10.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.19, which implies an increase of 47.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.75 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, NRGV is trading at a discount of -155.47% off the target high and 36.13% off the low.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Energy Vault Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) shares have gone down -6.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -1.56% against -7.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.60% this quarter and then jump 23.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 151.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $117.55 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $197.62 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.69 million and $100.32 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6,839.20% and then jump by 97.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -177.80% in 2023.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. insiders own 20.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.51%, with the float percentage being 48.27%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 143 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.54 million shares (or 12.97% of all shares), a total value of $50.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.3 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $17.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Energy Transition Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 3.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.95 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $8.05 million.