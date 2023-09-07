Does Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) Still Look Attractive After A 93.18% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s traded shares were 16.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 62.11% or $2.82. The 52-week high for the WHLR share is $20.69, that puts it down -181.11 from that peak though still a striking 52.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.51. The company’s market capitalization is $7.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 64.40K shares over the past three months.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) trade information

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) registered a 62.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 62.11% in intraday trading to $7.36 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 93.18%, and it has moved by 22.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.23%. The short interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) is 5750.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.22 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.00, which implies an increase of 85.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, WHLR is trading at a discount of -579.35% off the target high and -579.35% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.20%. While earnings are projected to return -61.70% in 2023.

WHLR Dividends

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 63500.0 shares, is of Krilogy Financial, LLC’s that is approximately 6.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 12815.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $78940.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11652.0, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $71776.0.