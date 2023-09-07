Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s traded shares were 3.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.81% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the CPNG share is $21.31, that puts it down -15.63 from that peak though still a striking 31.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.66. The company’s market capitalization is $32.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.13 million shares over the past three months.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. CPNG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) registered a -0.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.81% in intraday trading to $18.43 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.97%, and it has moved by 2.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.49%. The short interest in Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is 27.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.18, which implies an increase of 16.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.60 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, CPNG is trading at a discount of -57.35% off the target high and 37.06% off the low.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coupang Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coupang Inc. (CPNG) shares have gone up 32.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 720.00% against 22.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.93 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.42 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.1 billion and $5.33 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.30% and then jump by 20.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.00%. While earnings are projected to return 95.20% in 2023.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Coupang Inc. insiders own 0.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.30%, with the float percentage being 80.97%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 517 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 426.16 million shares (or 26.49% of all shares), a total value of $7.85 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 112.64 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 7.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.08 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coupang Inc. (CPNG) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 37.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $686.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25.7 million, or about 1.60% of the stock, which is worth about $473.63 million.