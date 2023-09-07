Could Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $856.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.77% or -$15.41. The 52-week high for the AVGO share is $923.67, that puts it down -7.8 from that peak though still a striking 51.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $415.07. The company’s market capitalization is $374.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.59 million shares over the past three months.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AVGO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) trade information

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) registered a -1.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.77% in intraday trading to $856.86 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.97%, and it has moved by -2.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 71.99%. The short interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is 4.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $972.73, which implies an increase of 11.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $883.00 and $1050.00 respectively. As a result, AVGO is trading at a discount of -22.54% off the target high and -3.05% off the low.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Broadcom Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) shares have gone up 35.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.82% against -13.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.80%. While earnings are projected to return 76.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.80% per annum.

AVGO Dividends

Broadcom Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Broadcom Inc. is 18.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s Major holders

Broadcom Inc. insiders own 2.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.58%, with the float percentage being 85.52%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,971 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 40.53 million shares (or 9.82% of all shares), a total value of $35.16 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.68 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $27.48 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 13.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.28 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.79 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $10.23 billion.