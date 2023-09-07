Could BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s traded shares were 7.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.63% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the BRFS share is $3.23, that puts it down -74.59 from that peak though still a striking 43.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.05. The company’s market capitalization is $3.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.07 million shares over the past three months.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

BRF S.A. (BRFS) registered a -2.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.63% in intraday trading to $1.85 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.42%, and it has moved by -11.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.14%. The short interest in BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is 11.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.3 day(s) to cover.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BRF S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BRF S.A. (BRFS) shares have gone up 37.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 169.64% against 5.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.59 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.83 billion by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.10%. While earnings are projected to return -578.80% in 2023.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

BRF S.A. insiders own 0.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.45%, with the float percentage being 5.49%. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 120 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.98 million shares (or 1.01% of all shares), a total value of $32.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.65 million shares, is of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC’s that is approximately 0.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $29.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BRF S.A. (BRFS) shares are Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd owns about 6.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.77 million, or about 0.40% of the stock, which is worth about $12.86 million.