Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) Fall -0.48% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the recent session, Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.82% or -$0.72. The 52-week high for the OFC share is $28.69, that puts it down -15.69 from that peak though still a striking 12.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.59. The company’s market capitalization is $2.76B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 585.06K shares over the past three months.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. OFC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.27.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) trade information

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) registered a -2.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.82% in intraday trading to $24.80 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.21%, and it has moved by -6.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.63%. The short interest in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is 3.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.33, which implies an increase of 15.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, OFC is trading at a discount of -41.13% off the target high and 7.26% off the low.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Corporate Office Properties Trust has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) shares have gone down -0.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1.69% against -6.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $159.66 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $164.22 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $144.53 million and $151.19 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.50% and then jump by 8.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.90%. While earnings are projected to return 96.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.20% per annum.

OFC Dividends

Corporate Office Properties Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Corporate Office Properties Trust is 1.14, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.60 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)’s Major holders