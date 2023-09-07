Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Rose 41.31% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 36.73% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)’s traded shares were 4.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $56.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.04% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the CARR share is $60.04, that puts it down -6.45 from that peak though still a striking 41.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.10. The company’s market capitalization is $46.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.06 million shares over the past three months.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) trade information

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) registered a -0.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.04% in intraday trading to $56.40 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.63%, and it has moved by -2.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.50%. The short interest in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) is 28.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.45 day(s) to cover.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Carrier Global Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) shares have gone up 18.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.97% against 3.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.90% this quarter and then jump 35.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.9 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.31 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.43 billion and $5.11 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.60% and then jump by 3.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.70%. While earnings are projected to return 119.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.11% per annum.

CARR Dividends

Carrier Global Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Carrier Global Corporation is 0.74, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.31 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)’s Major holders

Carrier Global Corporation insiders own 0.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.33%, with the float percentage being 89.43%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,644 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 94.2 million shares (or 11.25% of all shares), a total value of $5.31 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 83.18 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 9.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.69 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 49.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.82 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30.48 million, or about 3.64% of the stock, which is worth about $1.72 billion.