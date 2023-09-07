Can Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 47.87% YTD?

During the recent session, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $60.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.36% or -$4.08. The 52-week high for the FUTU share is $72.20, that puts it down -20.11 from that peak though still a striking 53.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.00. The company’s market capitalization is $7.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.10 million shares over the past three months.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. FUTU has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) registered a -6.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.36% in intraday trading to $60.11 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.94%, and it has moved by 10.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.49%. The short interest in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) is 7.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $501.26, which implies an increase of 88.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $266.32 and $674.66 respectively. As a result, FUTU is trading at a discount of -1022.38% off the target high and -343.05% off the low.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Futu Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) shares have gone up 23.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.08% against 18.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 110.80%. While earnings are projected to return 10.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.57% per annum.

FUTU Dividends

Futu Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 20 and November 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Futu Holdings Limited insiders own 16.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.59%, with the float percentage being 47.37%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 344 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.83 million shares (or 5.26% of all shares), a total value of $191.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.52 million shares, is of Aspex Management (HK) Ltd’s that is approximately 4.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $179.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF owns about 0.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $7.63 million.