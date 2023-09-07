Boom Or Bust? Where Will Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s traded shares were 4.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.19% or $0.71. The 52-week high for the FRSH share is $23.09, that puts it down -0.65 from that peak though still a striking 48.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.92. The company’s market capitalization is $6.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.96 million shares over the past three months.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. FRSH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) trade information

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) registered a 3.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.19% in intraday trading to $22.94 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.25%, and it has moved by 5.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 72.48%. The short interest in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) is 14.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.06, which implies an increase of 0.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, FRSH is trading at a discount of -17.7% off the target high and 17.18% off the low.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Freshworks Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) shares have gone up 47.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 371.43% against 22.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 600.00% this quarter and then jump 400.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $150.7 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $157.76 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $128.76 million and $133.17 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.00% and then jump by 18.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 92.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

FRSH Dividends

Freshworks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s Major holders

Freshworks Inc. insiders own 14.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.49%, with the float percentage being 83.44%. Westbridge Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 241 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.51 million shares (or 5.62% of all shares), a total value of $290.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.17 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $284.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.9 million, or about 1.33% of the stock, which is worth about $68.64 million.