Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Up 22.37% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s traded shares were 4.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.43% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the SAN share is $4.09, that puts it down -13.3 from that peak though still a striking 37.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.26. The company’s market capitalization is $59.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.99 million shares over the past three months.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. SAN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) registered a -2.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.43% in intraday trading to $3.61 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.38%, and it has moved by -8.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 53.62%. The short interest in Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) is 7.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.27, which implies an increase of 31.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.20 and $6.29 respectively. As a result, SAN is trading at a discount of -74.24% off the target high and -16.34% off the low.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Banco Santander S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) shares have gone down -7.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.82% against 5.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.90%. While earnings are projected to return 21.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 17.38% per annum.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 25 and February 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Banco Santander S.A. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Banco Santander S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.24%, with the float percentage being 2.24%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 374 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 154.54 million shares (or 0.95% of all shares), a total value of $573.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.29 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $86.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF owns about 88.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $328.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 52.52 million, or about 0.32% of the stock, which is worth about $194.83 million.