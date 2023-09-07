ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.61. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.46% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the ATIF share is $2.87, that puts it down -112.59 from that peak though still a striking 8.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.23. The company’s market capitalization is $13.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1200.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 2.62K shares over the past three months.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) trade information

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) registered a 5.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.46% in intraday trading to $1.35 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.47%, and it has moved by -6.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.12%. The short interest in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) is 53930.0 shares and it means that shorts have 63.23 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.80%. While earnings are projected to return -49.70% in 2023.

ATIF Dividends

ATIF Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s Major holders

ATIF Holdings Limited insiders own 55.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.01%, with the float percentage being 0.01%. Your Advocates Ltd., LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 130.0 shares (or 0.00% of all shares), a total value of $188.0 in shares.