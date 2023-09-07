ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Is Likely To Grow By 10.66% Or More

During the last session, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s traded shares were 5.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.85% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the ASX share is $9.03, that puts it down -11.07 from that peak though still a striking 45.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.45. The company’s market capitalization is $15.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.37 million shares over the past three months.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ASX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Phillips 66.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) trade information

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) registered a -0.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.85% in intraday trading to $8.13 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.87%, and it has moved by 4.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.55%. The short interest in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) is 6.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.10, which implies an increase of 10.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.63 and $12.11 respectively. As a result, ASX is trading at a discount of -48.95% off the target high and 6.15% off the low.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) shares have gone up 10.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -45.74% against -13.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.20%. While earnings are projected to return -1.90% in 2023, the next five years will return -3.70% per annum.

ASX Dividends

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is 0.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s Major holders

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.77%, with the float percentage being 7.77%. Lazard Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 317 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 30.75 million shares (or 1.41% of all shares), a total value of $239.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.38 million shares, is of Fisher Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $166.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) shares are iShares Semiconductor ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Semiconductor ETF owns about 6.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.67 million, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $28.55 million.