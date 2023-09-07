Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Declined -4.17% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s traded shares were 3.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $182.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.35% or $0.64. The 52-week high for the ADI share is $200.10, that puts it down -9.84 from that peak though still a striking 26.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $133.48. The company’s market capitalization is $90.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.38 million shares over the past three months.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. ADI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Aditxt, Inc.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) trade information

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) registered a 0.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.35% in intraday trading to $182.18 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.21%, and it has moved by -4.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.57%. The short interest in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is 5.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $201.05, which implies an increase of 9.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $175.00 and $220.00 respectively. As a result, ADI is trading at a discount of -20.76% off the target high and 3.94% off the low.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Analog Devices Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) shares have gone down -1.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6.06% against -7.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.10%. While earnings are projected to return 51.60% in 2023, the next five years will return -0.58% per annum.

ADI Dividends

Analog Devices Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 20 and November 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Analog Devices Inc. is 3.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s Major holders

Analog Devices Inc. insiders own 0.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.73%, with the float percentage being 91.08%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,059 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 45.71 million shares (or 9.17% of all shares), a total value of $8.91 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.77 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.94 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.04 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.04 million, or about 2.42% of the stock, which is worth about $2.35 billion.