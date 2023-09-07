American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Have Dropped -61.24% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s traded shares were 57.43 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 107.81% or $0.97. The 52-week high for the AREB share is $21.75, that puts it down -1063.1 from that peak though still a striking 52.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.88. The company’s market capitalization is $5.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 380.98K shares over the past three months.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AREB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) registered a 107.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 107.81% in intraday trading to $1.87 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 102.54%, and it has moved by 14.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.19%. The short interest in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) is 95420.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 6.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, AREB is trading at a discount of -6.95% off the target high and -6.95% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.85 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.80%. While earnings are projected to return 80.30% in 2023.

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

American Rebel Holdings Inc. insiders own 4.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.75%, with the float percentage being 0.78%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 71499.0 shares (or 2.52% of all shares), a total value of $0.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3278.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $8916.0.