Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM)’s Stock Is Up 61.78% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2023

During the last session, Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s traded shares were 7.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.22% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the ABCM share is $25.32, that puts it down -10.37 from that peak though still a striking 45.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.48. The company’s market capitalization is $3.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.20 million shares over the past three months.

Abcam plc (ABCM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ABCM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) trade information

Abcam plc (ABCM) registered a 0.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.22% in intraday trading to $22.94 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.19%, and it has moved by 2.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.78%. The short interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) is 1.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.23, which implies a decrease of -19.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.02 and $19.81 respectively. As a result, ABCM is trading at a premium of 13.64% off the target high and 17.09% off the low.

Abcam plc (ABCM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Abcam plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Abcam plc (ABCM) shares have gone up 53.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.00% against 10.90.

While earnings are projected to return -148.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.37% per annum.

ABCM Dividends

Abcam plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s Major holders

Abcam plc insiders own 6.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.22%, with the float percentage being 94.29%. Durable Capital Partners Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 229 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.37 million shares (or 6.27% of all shares), a total value of $351.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.69 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 5.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $335.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Abcam plc (ABCM) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 7.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $116.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.32 million, or about 2.76% of the stock, which is worth about $154.66 million.