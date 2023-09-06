You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD).

In the last trading session, 9.89 million shares of the Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.82, and it changed around -$0.29 or -2.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.67B. HOOD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.23, offering almost -22.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.04% since then. We note from Robinhood Markets Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.29 million.

Robinhood Markets Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended HOOD as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Robinhood Markets Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Instantly HOOD has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.37 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.92% year-to-date, but still up 2.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is -4.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.98, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HOOD is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -131.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Robinhood Markets Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.32 percent over the past six months and at a 57.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 110.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $477.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Robinhood Markets Inc. to make $503.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $355.27 million and $380 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.50%.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)'s Major holders