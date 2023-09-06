Why Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 27.82 million shares of the Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.81, and it changed around -$0.3 or -4.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.12B. NU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.29, offering almost -21.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.22% since then. We note from Nu Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 34.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.99 million.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Instantly NU has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.21 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 67.32% year-to-date, but still down -2.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is -13.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 48.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.61 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Nu Holdings Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 37.58 percent over the past six months and at a 325.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 250.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 58.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.02 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd. to make $2.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.24 billion and $1.45 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 62.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.00%.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.14% of Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, and 68.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.22%. Nu Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 413 institutions, with Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.51% of the shares, which is about 414.28 million shares worth $3.27 billion.

Galileo (ptc) Ltd, with 9.57% or 344.54 million shares worth $2.72 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 54.38 million shares worth $429.02 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held roughly 51.73 million shares worth around $348.64 million, which represents about 1.44% of the total shares outstanding.