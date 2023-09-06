Why Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In the last trading session, 8.33 million shares of the Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.41, and it changed around -$0.26 or -1.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.21B. CHWY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.88, offering almost -116.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.65% since then. We note from Chewy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.66 million.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Instantly CHWY has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.73 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.17% year-to-date, but still down -6.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is -24.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHWY is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -104.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 75.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Chewy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.62 percent over the past six months and at a 1.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -600.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.76 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Chewy Inc. to make $2.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.60%. Chewy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 165.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.65% per year for the next five years.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.03% of Chewy Inc. shares, and 104.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.38%. Chewy Inc. stock is held by 547 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.85% of the shares, which is about 16.1 million shares worth $635.43 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 13.83% or 16.07 million shares worth $634.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 4.07 million shares worth $119.89 million, making up 3.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $115.91 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.