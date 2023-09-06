Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 0.94 million shares of the Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $161.69, and it changed around $1.42 or 0.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $438.20B. WMT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $162.99, offering almost -0.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $128.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.79% since then. We note from Walmart Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.43 million.

Walmart Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 39 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended WMT as a Hold, whereas 27 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Walmart Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.5 for the current quarter.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) trade information

Instantly WMT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 162.99 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.03% year-to-date, but still up 1.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is 0.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $178.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WMT is forecast to be at a low of $163.00 and a high of $210.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) estimates and forecasts

Walmart Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.11 percent over the past six months and at a 2.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 26 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $158.86 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 26 analysts expect Walmart Inc. to make $169.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.90%. Walmart Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -12.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.37% per year for the next five years.

WMT Dividends

Walmart Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.41 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.28. It is important to note, however, that the 1.41% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.24% of Walmart Inc. shares, and 33.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.56%. Walmart Inc. stock is held by 3,474 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.07% of the shares, which is about 136.46 million shares worth $21.45 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.73% or 100.36 million shares worth $15.78 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 46.25 million shares worth $7.27 billion, making up 1.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 33.39 million shares worth around $5.25 billion, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.