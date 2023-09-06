Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 7.2 million shares of the Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.62, and it changed around -$0.17 or -1.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.69B. VTRS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.40, offering almost -16.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.72% since then. We note from Viatris Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.53 million.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) trade information

Instantly VTRS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.12 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.58% year-to-date, but still down -3.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) is 0.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.61 day(s).

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) estimates and forecasts

Viatris Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.21 percent over the past six months and at a -11.31% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -14.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.02 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Viatris Inc. to make $3.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.14 billion and $3.87 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.10%. Viatris Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 262.60% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -2.10% per year for the next five years.

VTRS Dividends

Viatris Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.52 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 4.52% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of Viatris Inc. shares, and 78.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.45%. Viatris Inc. stock is held by 1,343 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.05% of the shares, which is about 144.5 million shares worth $1.44 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.41% or 88.92 million shares worth $887.43 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 37.29 million shares worth $372.15 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 28.55 million shares worth around $284.9 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.