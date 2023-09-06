Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 10.54 million shares of the Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) were traded, and its beta was 2.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.72, and it changed around $0.32 or 7.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.75B. UEC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.62, offering almost 2.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.27% since then. We note from Uranium Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.50 million.

Uranium Energy Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended UEC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Uranium Energy Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Instantly UEC has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.74 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.65% year-to-date, but still up 9.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) is 29.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.98, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UEC is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Uranium Energy Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.96 percent over the past six months and at a -100.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 418.50%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.40%.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders