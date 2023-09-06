Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) were traded, and its beta was 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.90, and it changed around -$0.03 or -3.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $142.31M. DCFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.15, offering almost -694.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.89% since then. We note from Tritium DCFC Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Tritium DCFC Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DCFC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tritium DCFC Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Instantly DCFC has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0500 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.64% year-to-date, but still down -9.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) is -28.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DCFC is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -677.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -233.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

Tritium DCFC Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.97 percent over the past six months and at a 59.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $166.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Tritium DCFC Limited to make $43.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders