The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were traded, and its beta was 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.51, and it changed around -$0.64 or -8.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $588.11M. SSP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.13, offering almost -147.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.86, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -5.38% since then. We note from The E.W. Scripps Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 328.65K.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) trade information

Instantly SSP has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.91 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.61% year-to-date, but still down -15.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) is -39.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.01 day(s).

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) estimates and forecasts

The E.W. Scripps Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.34 percent over the past six months and at a -602.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -17.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -168.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -18.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $566.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect The E.W. Scripps Company to make $622.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $612.1 million and $680.94 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 61.70%. The E.W. Scripps Company earnings are expected to increase by 114.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

SSP Dividends

The E.W. Scripps Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.24% of The E.W. Scripps Company shares, and 79.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.49%. The E.W. Scripps Company stock is held by 239 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.58% of the shares, which is about 10.02 million shares worth $91.69 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 11.52% or 7.92 million shares worth $72.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.38 million shares worth $49.18 million, making up 7.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 4.13 million shares worth around $37.81 million, which represents about 6.01% of the total shares outstanding.