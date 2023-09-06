Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 7.28 million shares of the Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) were traded, and its beta was 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.26, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.69B. STLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.71, offering almost -13.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.64% since then. We note from Stellantis N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.95 million.

Stellantis N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended STLA as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Stellantis N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Instantly STLA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.88 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.59% year-to-date, but still down -0.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) is -6.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.34, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STLA is forecast to be at a low of $18.50 and a high of $37.62. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -106.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Stellantis N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.09 percent over the past six months and at a 4.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.74%.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.63% of Stellantis N.V. shares, and 52.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.11%. Stellantis N.V. stock is held by 977 institutions, with Bpifrance SA being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.15% of the shares, which is about 192.7 million shares worth $3.38 billion.

Amundi, with 3.00% or 94.02 million shares worth $1.65 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 30.0 million shares worth $526.2 million, making up 0.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 27.43 million shares worth around $456.18 million, which represents about 0.88% of the total shares outstanding.