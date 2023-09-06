SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 18.86 million shares of the SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) were traded, and its beta was 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.75, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.19B. SOFI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.70, offering almost -33.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.54% since then. We note from SoFi Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 48.57 million.

SoFi Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended SOFI as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SoFi Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Instantly SOFI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.93 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 89.80% year-to-date, but still up 6.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is -7.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 104.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOFI is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -82.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 65.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

SoFi Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.99 percent over the past six months and at a 50.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $512.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect SoFi Technologies Inc. to make $564.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $419.26 million and $443.42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.20%.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.37% of SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, and 35.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.92%. SoFi Technologies Inc. stock is held by 633 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.77% of the shares, which is about 73.83 million shares worth $615.78 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.01% or 38.12 million shares worth $317.94 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 25.03 million shares worth $208.77 million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 20.65 million shares worth around $172.19 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.