SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) were traded, and its beta was 0.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.17, and it changed around -$0.07 or -5.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $191.82M. SLQT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.94, offering almost -151.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.41% since then. We note from SelectQuote Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 726.97K.

SelectQuote Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SLQT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SelectQuote Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

Instantly SLQT has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3200 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 74.13% year-to-date, but still down -4.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) is -31.98% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLQT is forecast to be at a low of $1.75 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -156.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -49.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $181.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SelectQuote Inc. to make $210.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $139.39 million and $144.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 45.70%.

SelectQuote Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -340.50% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -9.70% per year for the next five years.

SLQT Dividends

SelectQuote Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.56% of SelectQuote Inc. shares, and 52.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.64%. SelectQuote Inc. stock is held by 179 institutions, with Brookside Equity Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.61% of the shares, which is about 17.68 million shares worth $34.47 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.05% or 10.09 million shares worth $19.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.32 million shares worth $8.43 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.23 million shares worth around $6.29 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.